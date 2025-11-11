Senior NCCIA Officers Under Fire for Rs120 Million Bribery and Extortion Case

Several senior officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) have been accused of taking huge sums of money from illegal call centres. The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle has filed a case against nine NCCIA officers for receiving Rs120 million in extortion between September 2024 and April 2025.

According to FIA sources, the accused officers included Additional Directors and Deputy Directors from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They allegedly received the money through a frontman who acted as a middleman between the officers and the operators of illegal call centres. A foreign national is also among the accused.

NCCIA Officials Under Fire for Rs120 Million Bribery and Extortion Case

The case details reveal that around 15 illegal call centres were running in Islamabad’s F-11 sector. These centres were reportedly paying large sums of money every month to NCCIA officials to avoid raids or legal action. The FIR stated that the officers collected millions in “monthly protection payments.”

In one shocking incident, a woman reportedly paid millions of rupees to secure the release of her husband and 13 other foreign nationals who were detained during a raid. The payments were allegedly collected through the same frontman working for the officers.

Sources further said that one of the main suspects in this case had previously served as NCCIA’s Director in Sindh. The investigation also uncovered that about Rs15 million was being received monthly from the illegal call centres in Rawalpindi alone.

The corrupt network continued to operate even after a new team was deployed at the Rawalpindi office in May 2025. Reports suggest that the new team also continued collecting monthly bribes from the illegal operators. A sub-inspector allegedly used his clerk as a frontman to manage these transactions.

During one raid in Rawalpindi, 14 foreign nationals were arrested. After the arrests, the sub-inspector reportedly contacted the wife of one of the detainees. He demanded Rs8 million for her husband’s release. He even sent her a video showing her husband being tortured. Later, Rs12 million more was collected for the release of the other 13 detainees. An additional Rs1 million was charged for completing “legal formalities.”

The total Rs21 million collected from that single raid was allegedly shared among the officers involved. In another incident, an extortion deal worth Rs40 million was made with a police officer after a raid at a call centre in Islamabad.

This case follows a previous scandal where six NCCIA officials were arrested in Lahore for receiving Rs9 million in bribes from the wife of popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai (Saadur Rehman). The YouTuber was earlier detained by NCCIA for promoting online gambling platforms like Binomo and 1xBet.

The new revelations have raised serious concerns about corruption within the country’s top cybercrime agency. The FIA has launched a full investigation, promising strict action against those found guilty of abusing their power for personal gain.