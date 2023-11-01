Servant Registration with Islamabad Police – Why it’s necessary & how to do it?

In recent times, thefts and robberies have increased in the capital city of Islamabad. We have heard about many instances where domestic servants were involved in the thefts. It becomes so hard to track them if they aren’t registered with the police. Therefore, Islamabad Police has urged the citizens to register their servants to save themselves from any misadventure.

What steps are the Islamabad Police taking in this regard?

Amid an increase in thefts and robberies in the capital city, the Islamabad Police initiated the `Knock the Door’ campaign to register domestic servants and tenants. The police officers have been going door-to-door and finalizing the registration process.

The main aim of the campaign is to protect the citizens of Islamabad and their households. Furthermore, registering domestic workers and tenants would assist in keeping a close eye on dubious elements and suspects in Islamabad.

A senior upper subordinate of every police station is a part of this drive and gathers related details regarding tenants with the help of a questionnaire. In addition, the personnel also ask for a copy of their CNIC, a copy of the rent agreement with the tenant, and other documents for registration. These police teams consist of both lady cops and male cops, while personnel of the CTD and police commandos also accompany them during this campaign.

Furthermore, the authorities have also asked the house owners to verify the backgrounds of people before hiring them as domestic workers in their respective houses.

Why is the registration of servants necessary in Islamabad?

The registration of servants in Islamabad is important due to the rising incidents of thefts and robberies, with domestic servants being a sizable chunk. The police can keep a watchful eye on potential suspects by registering domestic servants. It would lead to a reduction in criminal activities within households. The registration not only serves as a preventive measure but also helps in law enforcement’s efforts to track and probe crimes more effectively, ensuring the safety of citizens and their property.

What is the procedure for getting your servant registered with the Islamabad Police?

Documents required:

Original and copy of the servant’s CNIC

Original and copy of the owner’s CNIC

Passport-size photograph of servant and owner

What should I do next?

Visit the police station in the area where you are living and take your servant along with you.

Also, bring all the required documents and go to the help desk for further processing.

Our suggestions for the Islamabad Police:

To enhance the effectiveness of the servant registration process, here are some suggestions for Islamabad Police:

Online Registration Portal:

Islamabad Police should develop an online portal or mobile app where residents can register their domestic servants. It would make the process convenient for both the police and citizens.

Verification Process:

Islamabad Police with the help of NADRA should also develop a robust verification process that encompasses a thorough background check of domestic servants. This can include cross-referencing their information with existing databases, looking up any criminal records, and verifying their identity.

Database Management:

Islamabad Police should also maintain a comprehensive and up-to-date database of registered domestic servants to track them easily.

