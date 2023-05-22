Seven Arrested for Renting Smartphones To Kids In Peshawar

Have you seen a viral video on social media wherein children are seen using smartphones at a shop? If not, then let me tell you that recently a video went viral on social media platforms where a few kids were seen at mobile shops in Peshawar. The shopkeepers were actually renting smartphones to kids for playing PUBG and other games. Police took action on that and arrested at least seven people for renting out cellular phones to kids in the Faqirabad area of Peshawar.

Police Arrested 7 People for renting smartphones to Kids for Playing PUBG

According to the police, the suspects were actually involved in providing smartphones to children. The kids interested in playing online games including PUBG and those who wanted to watch obscene videos were provided smartphones at the shops. The police conducted a raid at two shops in the area of Faqirabad in Peshawar and recovered 45 phones. Reports claim that those shopkeepers were renting out smartphones for Rs60 per hour.

Yesterday, police took three suspects into custody while four more were rounded up today following the disclosures made by the arrested individuals. Furthermore, Peshawar police have sealed the shops to prevent such businesses. The police even registered a case and launched an investigation as well.

