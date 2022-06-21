Seventeen minutes on charge, all day on the go – Infinix NOTE 12 VIP!

Infinix has always been introducing the most stunning smartphones with cutting-edge technology which causes a great stir in the Pakistani market. Till today, it has never failed to fulfill the requirements of its users. Considering the example of newly launched Infinix NOTE 12 VIP, there has been no stone left unturned starting from 33 W hyper charge to Triple Camera setup of 108MP Cinematic lens. This might be the reason why tech enthusiastic are going crazy about the newly launched Infinix NOTE 12 VIP as well.

Infinix NOTE 12 VIP features 120W hyper charger which fully charges the phone in around 17 minutes only. Allowing users to spend their day hassle free and on the go, it’s 4500 mAh battery provides all day back up under all usage scenarios. In case of Infinix NOTE 12 VIP, housing a big battery does not mean it’s going to be heavy weight. In fact, it’s the thinnest smartphone of all time to acquire 7.88 mm of thickness while featuring ultra-thin aerospace-grade glass fire as well. There is simply no doubt on why this phone is the talk of the town nowadays.

Seventeen minutes on a charge, all day on the go – Infinix NOTE 12 VIP!

A huge AMOLED display of 6.7-inch not only makes the display silky-smooth but also enhances the content viewing experience thereby reflecting true colors. With a sharp and efficient 120Hz refresh rate, the display also provides the user with a silky-smooth visual experience and 360Hz touch sampling that instantly synchronizes with every swipe and touch. Especially when combined with an octa core processor such as MediaTek Helio G96, Infinix NOTE 12 ultimately becomes a powerhouse for all kinds of users rather it be avid gamers, working professionals, content creators and on the go users as well.

Infinix NOTE VIP 12 is equipped with a 108MP cinematic camera as well as a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens perfect for photography enthusiasts. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is actually a treat for the selfie lovers as it delivers crisp and clear selfies even in dim light. There’s no doubt this phone has all the latest specs and unique features in one place which are hard to find even in other latest smartphones.

Infinix NOTE 12 VIP is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 53,499 on Xpark. So, it’s better to make the purchase before the stock runs out.

