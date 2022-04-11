Several Indian Official Accounts on Twitter were Hacked

Hacking is not a difficult thing in today’s world. There were multiple hacking attempts that we see or hear of daily. Some of the hackers target official accounts and use them for their own purpose. Likewise, the same thing happened in India. Several Indian political and official accounts have been hacked in the last three days, having NFT-related items being put on their feeds.

Indian Official Twitter Handles Got Hacked

The list contains the administration of Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state, and the seat of Yogi Adityanath, the province’s chief minister. The University Grants Commission and the Meteorological Department were also impacted, as was the Punjab National Congress, the largest opposition party in Punjab’s northern state.

Earlier on Saturday, the official account of the chief minister was hacked. Hundreds of tweets were made, old tweets were removed, and the profile image was changed to a “bored ape.”

As per the tweets from the state govt’s official Twitter handle, the account was recovered. And a case was filed in connection with the incident at the Cyber Crime police department in Lucknow.

State Government’s Account Hacked

The state govt’s account was hacked on Monday. The attackers posted a link to the “Beanz army” webpage on Twitter. Similarly, the same message was present on the Punjab Congress’s Twitter account.

On that linked website, there was a statement that said, “We’ve made the decision to pay back to the society by giving more airdrop rights to Azuki and other NFT owners. Use the interactive Azuki NFT to claim your BEANZ airdrop and engage in the Azuki ecosystem.”

As of now, there is news circulating that all of the compromised Twitter handles have been recovered.

