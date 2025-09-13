Several Popular TikTokers Ignores Notices in Online Trading and Betting Apps Case – What’s Next?

Famous journalist Mansoor Ali Khan has revealed that several well-known TikTokers have received legal notices for promoting online trading and betting apps. The development has sparked attention online, as the names involved are widely recognized on social media.

According to details, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency issued these notices, summoning multiple influencers to appear before authorities on September 15. The move appears to be part of a broader crackdown on the promotion of unregulated apps that may pose financial and legal risks for the public.

One of the key names mentioned in the notices is Iqra from the popular platform “Sisteralogy.” She has been accused of promoting trading and betting apps through her online presence and has been directed to appear on September 15.

Similarly, well-known influencer Anas Ali has also been issued a notice, asking him to present himself on the same date. Rajab Butt, another TikTok personality, has been summoned as well. These notices suggest that multiple influencers may have engaged in similar activities, raising concerns about how such apps are marketed to young audiences.

The list of names does not end there. Hassan Insha has also been identified, and his notice has been made public. Alongside him, Mahmood has been served with the same legal directive, requiring his presence on September 15.

The NCCIA clarified in its notices that “you were called twice previously to join enquiry proceedings, but you deliberately did not join.” The agency further warned that failure to appear would be considered as having no defense or statement to present in the case.

The release of these notices underlines the seriousness with which the Cyber Crime Investigation Agency is handling the matter. By issuing summons to well-known digital personalities, the agency is sending a clear message about its intent to regulate and restrict the promotion of potentially harmful platforms.

The case also highlights growing scrutiny on social media influencers and the type of content they promote. In recent years, many trading and betting apps have been aggressively marketed on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. While some present themselves as opportunities for quick profits, they often expose users to high financial risks and sometimes violate local laws.

For influencers, the situation raises important questions about responsibility and accountability. Many users, particularly younger audiences, place significant trust in online figures. Promoting apps without proper checks can lead to financial loss for followers, which is why regulators are tightening oversight.

It remains to be seen what action will be taken against the influencers named in the notices. Their appearance on September 15 will likely clarify the next steps in this case. However, the development already serves as a warning to other content creators to exercise caution when promoting financial products or services online.

This incident shows that the era of unchecked promotions on social media is coming to an end. Influencers are now expected to act responsibly, as authorities step in to protect the public from misleading or harmful online trends.

