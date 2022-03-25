Shaheen Afridi’s Funny Standoff with David Warner Has Become a Viral Meme

Social media platforms provide us with free entertainment. There are a lot of people from other countries who appreciate Pakistani humor. The ‘memers’ in our country are more intelligent and make quite hilarious memes. Whether they are of sports, movies, politics, and whatnot. They always take out the perfect moment and make it into a meme. The same happens in the third test match between Australia and Pakistan. David warner and Shaheen Afridi shared a moment and fans take advantage of that moment in no second. The meme and the reaction from people are in fact hilarious. You must have guessed till now what we are talking about, right?

Shaheen Afridi and David Warner’s Hilarious Stare

After 24 years, the Australian cricket team came to Pakistan for three test matches, two one-day internationals, and one T20 match. The welcome they received from Pakistan is beyond explanation. The nation is delighted to see international players after so long. During the first round of test matches, there were several noticeable moments from both sides. On 3rd day of the third test match, Shaheen Afridi and David Warner stared into each other’s eyes which become a meme. The spectators become alive seeing this and commentators chuckled seeing it. It surely was an ‘Aashiqui’ moment!

Some Memes and Reactions

Here are some of the memes circulating on social media platforms.

She seems pretty disappointed!

David Warner later posted an Instagram picture with Afridi. It was a nice smiley selfie and fans were in awe of their friendship. Surely, aggression, rivalry, and friendship go hand in hand. This is the beauty of cricket. It brings different cultures and nations together.

Meanwhile, today was the 5th and the last day of the test match. Australia has won the test series. The previous two matches were drawn. Well, best of luck Pakistan team for the one-day matches, and congratulations to our guests, the Australian cricket team!

Also read: Twitter Makes Messaging Searching Easier through DM’s