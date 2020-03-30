Now Share Jazz Minutes with Other Prepaid Users
Jazz has introduced a weekly voice offer through which you can get 500 Jazz minutes to make calls to your Lord ones. The best part of this package is that you can share those minutes with other Jazz prepaid users. If your friend goes out of minutes, you can share yours with this offer. The maximum minutes you can share per transaction are 30. However, you can share as long as you have more than 30 minutes.
Now Share Jazz Minutes with Other Prepaid Users
Offered Incentives:
- 500 Jazz and Warid minutes
How to Avail and Share the Jazz minutes:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *211# and can share the minutes using *308#
Validity:
- Jazz Weekly voice offer is valid for 7 days. However, the shared minutes can be used within the same day.
Price:
The offer is available in Rs. 70+tax. However, to share the minutes you will be charged Rs. 2+tax.
Terms and Conditions:
- Call setup fee of Rs 0.15 will be applicable.
- This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *211# again to avail the bundle more than once.
- All minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day.
- Shared incentive is applicable to prepaid customers only.
- 30 Jazz Minutes will be shareable in a single transaction by dialing *308#.
- Similarly, no restrictions are imposed on the number of times minutes can be shared as long as customer sharing the incentive has more than 30 minutes remaining in his/her bundle and has a balance more than Rs 2 available in his/her account.
- PKR 2 (Incl. Tax) sharing fee will be applicable on the customer who is sharing the minutes. Insufficient balance will result in failure of sharing.
- Validity of the shared minutes will be Same Day – Midnight.
- Call Setup fee of Rs. 0.15 will be applicable on the shared incentive i.e. 30 minutes.