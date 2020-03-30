Jazz has introduced a weekly voice offer through which you can get 500 Jazz minutes to make calls to your Lord ones. The best part of this package is that you can share those minutes with other Jazz prepaid users. If your friend goes out of minutes, you can share yours with this offer. The maximum minutes you can share per transaction are 30. However, you can share as long as you have more than 30 minutes.

Now Share Jazz Minutes with Other Prepaid Users

Offered Incentives:

500 Jazz and Warid minutes

How to Avail and Share the Jazz minutes:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *211# and can share the minutes using *308#

Validity:

Jazz Weekly voice offer is valid for 7 days. However, the shared minutes can be used within the same day.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 70+tax. However, to share the minutes you will be charged Rs. 2+tax.

Terms and Conditions: