Sharing Links for WhatsApp Video Calls to Roll Out in Few Days

Whenever we are going to have an official meeting, the first apps that comes to our mind are Google Meet, Skype, Teams, and Zoom. Have you ever thought about WhatsApp while having an official meeting? I think the answer of most people would be no and the reason is obvious. 1) We see WhatsApp as an Instant messaging app for talking to loved ones. 2) It allows video calls for up to eight participants and this number is quite less. It seems that Meta wants to extend its capabilities to video conferencing and for this, it is introducing one-tap sharing links for WhatsApp video calls.

WhatsApp was initially inspired by Telegram and tried to adopt its features but now it seems it wants to copy the video conferencing app stealing its limelight. For this, Zuckerberg has announced that the company is experimenting 32-participant limit. Moreover, in just a coup[le of days, the company will start rolling out call links which can be easily distributed among people who are not even on your contact list. With this link, people would be able to easily join the meeting.

Sharing Links for WhatsApp Video Calls- New Feature Borrowed from Rivals

Other than this, the company has not shared any more details like who will be able to share the links and about limitations and all but I guess everything would be almost the same as Google Meet functionality so we already know how the overall functionality will work.

While Meta’s borrowing features from its rivals is justified but I believe it should have added some different touch to it. Other than this, I believe WhatsApp should have remained a family kind of app instead of jumping into the bandwagon of official video conferencing.

However, one good thing that we can see in this feature is the ability to schedule video calls. Sometimes in our busy schedule, we forget to take time out for our loved ones. So with this feature, it would be easier to connect with each other.

You will be getting this feature in a couple of days, so let us know how you feel about it.

Also Read: WhatsApp Audio Feature for Status to Launch soon