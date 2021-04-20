Shayan Mahmud, Managing Partner Eikon 7 Made it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Forbes has recently released the 2021 30 under 30 Asia List, highlighting 300 young entrepreneurs across Asia under the age of 30. This year, Forbes shortlisted candidates who found new opportunities while bravely fighting the challenging environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic and accepted the new normal. Forbes categorized these energetic young entrepreneurs in The Arts; Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & E-Commerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Impact, and Consumer Technology sections.

For each category, Forbes has selected 30 honorees. Proudly, Shayan Mahmud, Managing Partner Eikon7, Pakistan was featured for Media, Marketing & Advertising category, becoming the young entrepreneur making difference.

MEDIA, MARKETING & ADVERTISING- Defining and driving the ever-shifting world of news and content

Shayan Mahmud is the managing partner of Eikon7, an advertising and digital marketing agency with offices in Pakistan as well as Romania, Rwanda, and the U.A.E. Aside from helping the agency grow to more than 100 employees in Pakistan, Mahmud oversees Trademor, an Eikon7 subsidiary that helps small- and medium-sized enterprises with sales and marketing on e-commerce platforms like China’s Alibaba. Moreover, he is also Director and Chief Brand Officer for ProPakistani (one of the largest independent news publishers in Pakistan).

Mahmud holds a bachelor’s degree in international business from the Regent’s University London.

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia- Shayan Mahmud Among young visionary leaders and entrepreneurs

The criteria for the participants included strong leadership skills and how they embrace their entrepreneurial spirit and their potential success in their industry. Shayan Mahmud was selected from over 2,500 nominations, researched by Forbes journalists across Asia, and vetted by industry veterans.

No doubt, it is a proud moment for Pakistan. Shayan Mahmud has made us exultant and has given us reason to be happy during this stressful third wave of covid-19.

