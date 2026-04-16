Shayan Mahmud Named Pakistan’s Only Young Global Leader in World Economic Forum Class of 2026

Shayan Mahmud, entrepreneur and business leader, has been selected as the only Pakistani in the prestigious Young Global Leaders (YGL) Class of 2026, announced by the World Economic Forum.

The 2026 cohort brings together 118 exceptional leaders under the age of 40 from 55 countries, representing a wide spectrum of public service, business, science, civil society, and culture. The recognition highlights individuals who are not only excelling in their fields but are also redefining leadership through innovation, impact, and a commitment to shaping a better future.

Shayan Mahmud is widely recognized for his contributions across media, advertising, technology, and content. A recipient of the Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition, he serves as the Chief Executive Officer of ProPakistani, one of Pakistan’s leading digital media platforms; Managing Partner at Eikon7; Chairman and Founder of Trademor. He also hosts the How Does It Work (HDIW) podcast, which explores current affairs, sports, and business, simplifying complex ideas into clear, accessible insights and practical solutions.

His selection reflects Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global innovation and entrepreneurship landscape, and underscores the role of emerging market leaders in shaping global conversations around media, technology, and business transformation.

Founded in 2004, the Forum of Young Global Leaders is an initiative of the World Economic Forum that identifies and nurtures outstanding leaders from around the world through a rigorous selection process. The programme offers a three-year leadership journey, enabling members to engage in executive learning, cross-sector collaboration, and dialogue on critical global challenges.

The 2026 class includes notable global figures such as Tomas Okmanas, Co-Founder and CEO of Nord Security; Thea LaFond; Jennifer Zhang; and Sally Nuamah. From the region, notable names include Isha Ambani and Jay Shah, highlighting broader South Asian representation within this year’s cohort.

As part of the YGL community, Shayan Mahmud will engage with global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to contribute to solutions addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

His inclusion marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, strengthening its representation on influential global platforms and highlighting the country’s evolving role in innovation, media, and entrepreneurship.

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