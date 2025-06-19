Shaza Fatima Addresses Ceremony at PTA HQ to Mark 200 Million Telecom Subscribers in Pakistan

A ceremony was held at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters to celebrate the country surpassing 200 million telecom subscribers. Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, addressed the event, calling the milestone a reflection of Pakistan’s digital strength.

“This is not just about 200 million connections—it represents Pakistan’s strength,” she said during her speech. She emphasized that youth are the country’s greatest asset, and that inclusive access to technology is essential for national progress.

The Minister shared that efforts are underway to conduct the next spectrum auction at the earliest, which will help improve network coverage and capacity across the country. She also revealed that a mobile phone installment policy is being developed to make smartphones more accessible to the public.

Highlighting gender inclusion, she noted a significant drop in the mobile usage gap between men and women, from 36% down to 25%. She added that over 800,000 women opened mobile wallets in just one month, showing a promising shift in digital financial inclusion.

She further shared that 1.2 million laptops have been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme to empower students and enable access to digital learning.

The Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting a cashless economy and ensuring broader digital access for all citizens.

The ceremony marked a major milestone in Pakistan’s telecom history, showcasing the government’s vision for a connected, empowered, and inclusive digital future.

