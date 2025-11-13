Shaza Fatima Khawaja Outlines Vision for Digital Pakistan at AI Competition Ceremony

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted the government’s ambitious roadmap for Pakistan’s digital sector during her address at the Pakistan Digital Sector Roadmap and AI Ripper Competition event.

The minister emphasized that Digital Pakistan is founded on three pillars: digital economy, digital governance, and digital society. She stated that the government is developing actionable and delivery-based roadmaps aimed at simplifying the daily lives of citizens. “Technology is merely a tool; the ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life for every Pakistani,” Khawaja noted.

The minister reaffirmed that the IT Ministry enjoys full backing from the Prime Minister’s Office, SIFC, Economic Affairs, Finance, and Planning divisions, ensuring cohesive implementation of digital initiatives. She highlighted the Digital Pakistan Act, which provides legal protection and strengthens the nation’s digital vision. Under this act, a National Digital Authority is being established to ensure all institutions collaborate on a unified digital agenda.

Khawaja detailed plans to digitalize citizen records, including birth certificates, education, health, graduation, and employment data, as well as business, property, banking, and travel records. “Our goal is to move the entire life of a citizen into a comprehensive digital ecosystem,” she added. The minister also emphasized reducing bureaucratic hurdles for overseas education and employment, ensuring documents such as police certificates, bank statements, and educational credentials are available at a single click.

On digital payments, she noted that the Prime Minister convenes fortnightly meetings on cashless economy initiatives, and their implementation will bring significant efficiency to public and private systems.

Khawaja also highlighted Pakistan’s growing cybersecurity capabilities, noting collaboration between the armed forces, government agencies, and private sector experts under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. The country’s cybersecurity efforts during crises have earned global recognition, she said.

Furthermore, the minister welcomed Google’s new office in Pakistan, highlighting ongoing MoU initiatives focused on training and international-standard skill development, while Meta’s regional team has provided specialized training on disinformation management. She stressed that cloud infrastructure is rapidly advancing and will be the most effective model for Pakistan’s digital future.

“Cloud is the most efficient path forward for Pakistan’s technology sector,” Khawaja concluded.

