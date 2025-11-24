Shaza Fatima Khawaja To Represent Pakistan’s Position on ‘Digital Future’ at Mobile World Congress 2025

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja arrived in Doha, Qatar, on a two-day visit to represent Pakistan at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to participate in the GSMA Ministerial Programme, where she will deliver a keynote address on “Digital Governance” and highlight Pakistan’s position on the “Digital Future” agenda. She will also speak at the “South Asia–Middle East Corridor” session, emphasizing opportunities for digital growth in Pakistan.

Minister Khawaja will further represent Pakistan at the “Digital Nations APEC Dialogue,” reinforcing the country’s commitment to international digital collaboration.

As part of her official engagements, she is set to meet with senior officials from Qatar, including the President of the Qatar National Cyber Security Agency, the Minister of Communications and Information, and the CEO of Qatar Development Bank. Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral digital cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

The Ministry of IT stated that the visit aims to showcase Pakistan’s digital initiatives on a global platform while exploring avenues for collaboration, investment, and knowledge exchange in emerging technologies.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja’s participation at MWC 2025 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing digital governance, innovation, and regional cooperation in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

