Discover Music Everywhere: Shazam Identifies Songs on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and More

Apple today updated its Shazam music recognition app. Shazam now recognizes and identifies songs that are playing in third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The process of identifying the songs is super easy. According to Apple, users can open up Shazam, tap the blue button, and switch back to the app that was in use to see what’s playing. The Shazam app engages the iPhone’s microphone to hear the song, Interestingly, it is able to listen while the other app is in use. After a few seconds, the song will be identified and swapping back to Shazam will show the song name and information.

It is simpler to use the built-in Song Recognition feature in the ‌iPhone‌’s Control Center to identify a song. With Song Recognition, you can open up an app like TikTok, play a song, swipe into Control Center, and tap the Song Recognition icon to determine what’s playing.

Moreover, this method does not require you to exit the app. Once a song is identified, it shows up as a notification or in Dynamic Island. You can tap into the Shazam app to get more information.

Furthermore, identifying a song with Shazam adds it to a Shazam playlist in Apple Music. So you can listen to it in full at a later time. For those who don’t have ‌Apple Music‌, the Shazam app also keeps track of recent searches. You can download the Shazam app from the App Store for free.

