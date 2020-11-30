Shazam is offering five months of free Apple Music to iPhone users who use the app to identify a song or just open the settings menu. Last year, Apple offered a Christmas offer for iOS users with up to six months of Apple Music subscription for free and now again it is making a similar campaign. This time with up to five months of free subscription for new users of Apple music.

Shazam Offering Five Months Free of Apple Music

Apple usually offers a free trial period for new users who haven’t subscribed to the service before, so this latest promotion is representing one of its best deals yet. Users can get the free months of Apple Music subscription in the same way as the users did in 2019.

In order to access the promotion, users need to download the Shazam app on their iOS devices, then identify a song that’s playing in their surroundings by tapping the big Shazam icon in the app. After recognizing the song, users will see the option to play the track in Apple Music.

The offer is valid until January 17, 2021. Apple officially shared the deal via Shazam’s App Store page. The company has also confirmed that the offer is valid for several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, and more.

Holiday Offer through 1/17/21! Download & Shazam a song to receive up to 5/mo free of Apple Music. New Apple Music users in GB, AU, US, CA, IN, NO, SE & more, terms apply.

Shazam is giving 5 months free of Apple Music! — Gustavo Oliveira📱 (@GustavoOliv15) November 26, 2020

I shazamed Breath and got 2 months of Apple Music for free. I’m not even lying, ahgases pls Shazam the song you can get this too!! pic.twitter.com/YesyvnFpJ2 — ch开n♡༄ (@icybbams) November 24, 2020

Users can download Shazam from the App Store without paying anything.

