The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed actress Kubra Khan to appear before an inquiry officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to record her statement for further proceedings. On the last hearing, the SHC had directed the FIA and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block defamatory material circulated against her on social media.

SHC Asked Actor Kubra Khan to Record Statement before FIA

The investigation officer (IO) Shagufta Shahzad filed a progress report. She revealed that a probe was registered at the FIA cybercrime circle in Karachi. The IO stated that she had provided all alleged social media accounts in question to the focal person of the PTA to block the same.

Furthermore, she also requested the SHC to issue a directive to Kubra khan to visit her (IO) office to record her statement for further proceedings. According to Dawn, the bench adjourned the hearing till Jan 26. The court also repeated notice to the PTA for the next hearing.

Last week, the actress petitioned the SHC against YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja for “derogatory, defamatory, malicious, incendiary, dangerous and sensationalising allegations”. He spread false information against her and three other actresses on social media networking websites.

The petitioner submitted that the YouTuber claimed himself to be a rights activist and former army officer. Moreover. he had made false allegations against the four actresses and degraded them. These actresses include Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly.

