SHC orders NADRA to issue CNIC to the children with single parent

The Sindh High Court has allowed the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to issue a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to a woman who does not know where her father is and was raised by a single parent, her mother, in a verdict that might set a precedent for many such instances.

Last month, the chairperson of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Tariq Malik has announced that the “unofficial policy” of requiring women to use their husband’s name on their computerized national identity card (CNIC) after marriage has been removed.

He added that there was no rule requiring women to accept their husband’s name or obtain permission from their husband before updating their CNIC after marriage.

SHC announced the need of issuing CNIC to the children of single parent after a woman who does not know where her father is and was raised by a single parent.

Rubina is a differently abled person. Her father abandoned his wife and a young Rubina years ago, never to return.

Her mother, who was lucky enough to have a government position, raised her.

Rubina turned 18 and went to a local NADRA office to get her CNIC. She was told the card would not be given unless she provided both of her parents’ information.

Several orphans have faced this challenge in the past.

Rubina’s CNIC will be issued by the NADRA based on her mother’s citizenship record, according to the Sindh High Court.