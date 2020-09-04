The world’s biggest startup competition, ‘She Loves Tech’ for females and technology has returned. The competition is awaiting entries by women specifically in the following domains: Fintech, Enterprise Solutions, Health & Well-Being, Education, CleanTech & Sustainability, Consumer & Retail, Food & AgriTech, Women’s Issues, and Smart Cities.

‘She Loves Tech’ is back in Pakistan and Open for Entries

She Loves Tech is searching for early-stage startups who are seeking seed, angel, or A round funding (under US$5M) with a working prototype. You also must have a technology startup meeting one of the following to become eligible to apply:

Female founder

Majority female users

Majority female consumers

Technology impacting women positively

CIRCLE, a social enterprise aimed at empowering women has brought ‘She Loves Tech’ in Pakistan for the fourth time. The competition is held in more than thirty countries which include Pakistan, China, France, Hong Kong, Germany, and others. CIRCLE has collected 400+applications from women-led start-ups from all across Pakistan in the 4 years.

However, This time the competition will be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition will be held in 10 cities of Pakistan which include Multan, Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Faisalabad, Sukkur, and Kashmir. The competition’s vision for this year is to encourage, empower, and bring around 10,000+ women to the vanguard in the field of technology.

The registration deadline for ‘She Loves Tech’ is September 7. The Interested candidates can apply using the following link: https://apply.shelovestech.org/