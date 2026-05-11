Shehbaz Sharif Chairs IT Sector Review Meeting Amid Rapid Broadband and Export Growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting on the performance and future roadmap of Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector, with officials highlighting significant growth in broadband adoption, IT exports, and digital infrastructure development across the country.

During the meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister said the promotion of the IT sector and an increase in technology-related exports remained among the government’s top priorities. He stressed that Pakistan’s youth possessed immense potential in information technology and called for comprehensive measures to utilize their capabilities for economic growth and innovation fully.

Officials informed the meeting that the number of home internet connections nationwide had increased sharply from 1.9 million in 2024 to 5.10 million in 2026.

The meeting was also briefed that Pakistan’s IT exports are expected to reach between $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion during the current fiscal year, continuing the upward trajectory of one of the country’s fastest-growing export sectors.

Authorities further highlighted the recent 5G spectrum auction in Pakistan, describing it as the world’s largest auction of its kind since 2016. According to the briefing, the auction generated approximately $509 million in revenue for the national exchequer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed officials to accelerate work on establishing “Asaan Khidmat” facilitation centers in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir while also coordinating with provincial governments to expand similar facilities across the country.

He emphasized the importance of reducing the digital divide between urban and rural areas through collaboration with provincial and district administrations.

The meeting was also informed about initiatives related to artificial intelligence development in Pakistan. Officials said the “Indus AI Week” held in February 2026 featured events in 30 cities and attracted participation from more than 100 international delegates. A total of 88 innovation pavilions were established during the event, according to the briefing.

Authorities further stated that government schools and health units in Islamabad had already been provided with fiber connectivity, while work on free public internet hotspots in the federal capital had entered its final stages.

In addition, e-learning pods are being installed at Saidpur Model Village and Fatima Jinnah Park as part of efforts to improve access to digital learning facilities.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior government officials.

Also read:

PM Shehbaz Summoned by Islamabad High Court Over Delay in Telecom Tribunal Appointment