Shenzhen covid lockdown imposes threat to Mac Studio shipments

Shenzhen is a major sub-provincial city and it is known to be one of the economic zones of China which is famous to create a favorable investment environment for a foreign company to invest. It has also introduced the advanced technology sector which is home to many prominent high-tech firms like Huawei, Tencent, drone-maker DJI, telecommunications company ZTE, Hasee, Hytera, OnePlus and electronic and automobile manufacturer BYD. These days, Covid-19 cases are on the increase in this city so the Shenzhen government has imposed a lockdown in the city which is a typical Chinese lockdown with strict SOPs. This news has posed threat for the high-tech companies to get the shipments on later dates. The same is the case with Apple’s Mac Studio and many other products which were ready to be delivered and shipped but now consumers are expecting delays in the deliveries due to Shenzhen covid lockdown.

The casual meet-ups and business meetings are restricted in Shenzhen and it is directed that each and every person will go through the three rounds of testing and screening. All the businesses are directed to close the operations or implement the work from home policy.

This precautionary measure is a huge problem for the global supply chain as Shenzhen is host to many manufacturing companies. Apple is one of them which has premeditated and assured to delivery customers on the announced dates. It has an assembly partner Foxconn which is also carrying out frequent testing to minimize the risk but still, due to the government lockdown restrictions, it could not move the products in chain, and seems customers would have to wait for their gadgets. The lockdown is expected to stay till March 20. It is anticipated that soon after the lockdown ends the productions and shipments will soon speed up again.

