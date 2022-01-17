Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz has disclosed the expected cost of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). According to him, the total cost of Rs. 60 to 62 billion could be incurred on EVMs for the `general elections 2023’ in the country. He also said that people are spreading false information about the total cost of EVMs. The federal minister also revealed that around Rs 27 billion were spent during the last general elections of 2018.

Shibli Discloses the Cost Estimation of Electronic Voting Machines

He further said,

“Since the EVMs are not be disposable and can be used in all kinds of elections like local government, bar council and other departments; the cost is justified. The media reports about the total cost of EVMs from Rs 300 billion to Rs.400 billion are totally baseless”.

EVM is the clear manifestation of the present government’s transition towards technology in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan to make the elections transparent.

The minister said that he was given the first task of evolving an indigenous prototype of EVM soon after assuming charge as Minister for Science and Technology to resolve the longstanding issue of disputed and non-transparent elections.

He said the target of developing the prototype of EVM was given on April 15 which was completed on July 15. They have developed a prototype in the short span of three months and gave flawless demonstrations to the Prime Minister, President, Parliament, Chamber of Commerce, universities and masses. Now, even the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after legislation agreed on conducting local body elections in Islamabad and even in Punjab too through EVM which is the success of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The minister pointed out that this would be proved in the local body elections that “conducting elections through EVM is possible”.

