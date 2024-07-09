Shining Brighter: iOS 18 Beta 3 Enhances Flashlight UI

Remember the trusty flashlight on your iPhone? Apple is giving this essential tool a makeover in iOS 18! Back in June, we saw the first glimpse of an updated flashlight interface. Now, with the release of iOS 18 beta 3, Apple has introduced even more refinements.

While these changes might seem minor, they offer a significant improvement in usability. Company explains that the new UI features a curved line that visually indicates both the width of the flashlight beam and its current brightness level. This provides users with a clear understanding of how much light the flashlight is projecting and how it can be adjusted.

Another interesting addition is a dotted curved line at the top of the UI. This line represents the flashlight’s peak intensity mark. In simpler terms, it shows you the maximum brightness level the flashlight can achieve.

A Focus on User Experience

While it’s not yet confirmed if these changes will make it to the final version of iOS 18, they highlight Apple’s commitment to improving the user experience even for basic features like the flashlight. The new UI provides clear visual cues that enhance both functionality and ease of use.

It’s a small update, but one that demonstrates Apple’s dedication to thoughtful design and user experience. With these refinements, the humble flashlight on your iPhone is about to become a more intuitive and informative tool.