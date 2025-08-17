Google has confirmed that some of its customer information was stolen in a recent cyberattack by a well-known hacking group, ShinyHunters, from its database. In a blog post on August 4th, Google’s Threat Intelligence Group explained what happened. One of its Salesforce database systems was accessed without permission. This system stored contact details and related notes for small and medium-sized businesses.

Google clarified that the stolen data was basic business information. It included the names of companies and their contact details. The company added that most of this information was already publicly available. Still, the unauthorized access has raised concerns.

ShinyHunters Hackers Steal Customer Info From Database – Google Confirms

Google did not share how many customers were affected. It is also not clear if the hackers made any ransom demands. The company warned that ShinyHunters may try to launch a data leak site. Such sites are often used to pressure victims into paying money to stop the release of stolen data.

ShinyHunters, also called UNC6040, has a history of attacking major corporations. The group has been linked to breaches involving Cisco, Qantas, and Pandora. Their main focus is cloud-based databases, which store large amounts of sensitive business information.

In this case, the attackers used a method known as voice phishing. They posed as trusted contacts and called employees. During these calls, they tricked workers into providing access to the Salesforce system. Once inside, they were able to collect data.

Google stressed that this was not a system-wide breach. It was limited to one Salesforce database. However, the incident shows how dangerous social engineering attacks can be. Even strong systems can be exposed when attackers manipulate people into giving up access.

On August 8th, Google provided another update through the same blog post. The company confirmed that it had started sending email notifications to affected customers. Later, it was confirmed that all notifications were completed.

For now, Google is continuing its investigation. It is also working closely with Salesforce to strengthen protections. Customers have been advised to stay alert for any suspicious activity.

Cybersecurity experts say this attack is another reminder of the growing risks faced by businesses worldwide. Hackers are increasingly targeting cloud systems, as these contain vast amounts of customer and business data. With groups like ShinyHunters becoming more active, companies must invest in stronger defences and employee training to avoid falling victim to phishing tricks.

The breach may not have exposed highly sensitive data, but it highlights how trust and human error can be exploited by attackers. Google’s quick response and transparency are aimed at reducing the impact, but the event will likely add pressure on tech firms to tighten their security further.

As digital systems become more important in business, such incidents serve as a warning. Cyber threats are evolving, and even global giants like Google are not immune.