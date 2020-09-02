Shipment of Samsung Galaxy M51 to Start From September 11

We got another affordable Android smartphone from the South Korean firm, yes, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy M51, but very quietly. The device gave its appearance on Samsung’s official German site with little to no fanfare. The device brings luck to those who were looking for an affordable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M51: An Addition to Affordable Smartphones

The software of Galaxy M51 is running on Snapdragon 730 chipset that is paired with the internal storage of 6GB of RAM, 128GB of microSD expandable storage. The device is coming with the support of an absolutely massive 7,000mAh battery, that gives you relief. You can charge the battery by topping it up at 25W speeds via USB-C, too, so you will not be waiting two days to fill that massive internal cell.

The phone size is 6.7 inches and comes with a Super AMOLED panel having a punch-hole notch and the display itself is in the FHD+ resolution. Well, the display is completely flat. In the device, you will also get to experience a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader.

Galaxy M51 has a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro camera, and 5-megapixel depth sensor at its rear. The front-shooter of the phone is coming with a 32-megapixel. So you can get the best photography experience as the entire camera setup is providing you plenty of photographic opportunities.

The Galaxy M51 is available in two color options black and white, and the shipment of the device will start from September 11.

Recommended Reading: Samsung TV Receives Accreditation from Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in the UK