Overall telecom imports into the country grew by 26.43 percent during the review period (July-November 2021), rising from $896.592 million in July-November 2020 to $1.133 billion in July-November 2021. According to PBS data, mobile phone imports into Pakistan increased by 41.64 percent month on month (MoM) in November 2021, totaling $212.055 million, up from $149.712 million in October 2021. Year on year (YoY), mobile phone sales increased by 27.65% to $166.121 million in November 2020 from $166.121 million in November 2019. so overall shipments of mobile phones into Pakistan increased by 18% in the last five months

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Shipments of Mobile Phones in Pakistan were worth $856.727 million during the first five months (July-November) of 2021, up from $724.083 million during the same period last year, representing an 18.32 percent increase. On a month-to-month basis, overall telecom imports into the country increased by 37.50 percent in November 2021, remaining at $286.957 million, compared to $208.699 million in October 2021. Overall telecom imports increased 40.02 percent year on year to $204.947 million in November 2020.

During the period January-October 2021, local manufacturing plants produced nearly double the number of commercial mobile phones imported into the country, with 18.87 million produced compared to 9.45 million imported. Nonetheless, despite an increase in the local production of mobile phones, imports remained high. So far, 26 companies have been granted MDM Authorization, allowing them to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. Among the companies are well-known names like Samsung, Nokia, Oppo, TECNO, Infinix, Vgotel, and Q-mobile. Commercial imports against manufacturing trends can be viewed on the PTA website, according to the authority.

Also read, Google Maps Tests ‘Dock to the bottom’ Feature For Better Quick Location Access

The government had implemented a mobile manufacturing policy in order to encourage and attract manufacturers to set up shop in Pakistan. In light of the policy, the PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations on January 28, 2021

Also read, The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will Feature These Innovations