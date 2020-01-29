Shoppingum, Changing the Online Shopping Experience in Pakistan

Shoppingum is the mental birth child of an innovative solution maker who set on the path of making shoppers’ lives easier almost 3 years ago. Shoppingum displays and compares prices of over 2.3M different products in Pakistan on different online forums for one-click access of your desired product on the internet, without having to view multiple sites multiple times to find the ideal bargain.

Shoppingum, your ultimate online shopping partner

Got your attention? Here’s more

This genius of a website finds your searched product, compares prices, specs, highlights ratings, customer feedback, return policy, warranties, features, availability all in one search. It also provides necessary delivery details, like the estimated time for delivery and delivery charges. The best part, though, is that you can immediately spot sales on your favorite products on different websites!

Relevancy of Product

The product that is rated the best and is the most relevant is automatically pushed to the top, through filters and fancy algorithms to spare the customer the trouble of scrolling too much.

Compare Your Desired Product

Also, even if you open a product on some page option that you think is satisfactory and end up having second guesses, the “compare” button on the bottom compares that product and bargain immediately with other online stores in an attempt to prevent post-purchase regret.

The main page displaying the products provides a shortcut key of comparing or visiting the store when you move the mouse over the product, redirecting you to your selected page.

Speed

All in all, this website is the epitome of online shopping ease and speed, but careful, this kind of comfort it is very addicting, and we doubt that when you use it once, you’ll ever shop online without it!

And if you’re an online store operator and want to register yourself and your products on this website, there’s a “Add your store” option on the rightmost corner of the main page with a very comprehensive and quick procedure for registration!

The Shoppingum’s Blog

Another feature of the Shoppingum website is its blogs. Articles written by Shoppingum contract writers on different genres and topics are what you need to read to brighten up your day and gain massive amounts of knowledge every day.

I guess you must’ve by now figured out what we do while sipping our morning tea and ditching the newspaper, hehe!

The blog features articles on:

Skincare

Latest Products

Health Care

Shopping Ideas and Tips

Products/ Stores Reviews

Books/ Journals/Newspapers

Writers/ Authors/ Poets/ Prominent personalities

Fashion Trends

And many more!

Categorized Articles

The articles are carefully categorized to apply filters and improve the relevancy in searches. The articles at a glance display an attractive cover picture, date of publishing, and the writer’s name as well, in case you find a favorite writer and want to see the rest of their work.

When you click on an article, you are redirected to a page with the text neatly arranged and spaced, making the article readable and giving you a more relaxed and open feel.

The articles are divided by headings and sub-headings with short paragraphs so that the intended point in each paragraph is conveyed more quickly without boring the reader.

Wait… There’s more!

Also, while reading articles about different new products, you can also view the price of the product and compare it with other online stores through that article! That’s right, and you don’t even have to search for it separately. (We know you’re falling in love with the website right now, that’s okay, who wouldn’t?)

Social Responsibility is Shoppingum’s middle name

Shoppingum, through their website, is contributing a lot to the E-commerce sector in our country, and ultimately towards Pakistan’s prosperity as it promotes multiple online stores and startups through its main site and blog.

Biggest online shopping search engine

Shoppingum claims to be Pakistan’s biggest online shopping search engine. Thus, you can imagine the number of people it engages per day, providing a whole new set of potential buyers to its registered sellers and also creating brand awareness for their stores, uplifting their image and advertising and marketing on their behalf.

Consumer Trust

Through their setup, Shoppingum is also building consumer trust on online sellers as all registered stores on Shoppingum are reliable and authentic, thus promoting much of online trade.

Digital Era

In this digital era, making a name for yourself requires extensive marketing and advertising with personal sources of information to make your name credible in the market. Shoppingum absorbs much of the consumer and seller risk, making it easy for sellers to sell their goods without much skepticism from the buyers, providing a life jacket to many online stores who are struggling or are caught up in severe competition.

All of Shoppingum’s efforts increase the percentage of happy shoppers and thus happy sellers, promoting our country’s E-commerce sector and playing a part in making a better Pakistan.