FPSC plays an important role in guaranteeing merit-based recruitment of ambitious candidates to the civil/federal services. In this blog, I’ll share the shortlisting criteria for FPSC Jobs. Let’s get started!

FOR BS-16 AND BS-17 POSTS

If the number of applicants is 20 or less than 20 per case, the Commission has the right to bypass the screening (MCQ) test and call the candidates for an interview directly. However, the applicants should be eligible in terms of the advertised conditions. On the contrary, if the number of applicants is more than 20 per case, the commission will hold a screening test comprising MCQs with a qualifying threshold of 25% marks.

If we talk about BS 16–17 level posts, the commission may differentiate the competitors based on a descriptive test. Once the screening test is completed, the applicants may have to appear for a written examination. However, it may vary from case to case.

If more than twenty thousand (20,000) applications are received, a screening (MCQ)/ Descriptive Test will be held in batches. The commission usually sets different papers for all batches.

Candidates will need to qualify for the typing test with 90% accuracy to proceed further with the shorthand and computer literacy tests.

Assistant Private Secretary Vacancies (BS-16) also have the same recruitment rules. These vacancies are usually clubbed together and announced twice a year. Candidates need to submit a single application competing for all positions in APS by their domicile. After that, they have to deposit a fee set for a single application. The commission will hold a combined test (typing, computer literacy, and shorthand) to draw a merit list. However, all candidates are required to tell us about their preference for joining at the time of the final interview.

The qualifying candidates for the screening or test will be called for an interview in the following ratio:

a) 5 contenders per post if overall advertised posts per case are two or fewer, as well as all merit quota posts

b) 3 candidates per post if overall advertised posts per case are more than two

The final merit list will be based only on the marks of the interview in non-test cases. However, the final merit list will be based on the aggregate of marks in test cases.

For BS-18 and BS-19 Posts

A descriptive test, including two papers of 100 marks each, will be held for all applicants as described below:

Paper one for all posts in BS-18 and BS-19.

I) English Essay

II) English (Composition, précis, Grammar and Translation)

Paper Two (General Management Posts)

I) Public Administration & Office Management

II) Human Resource, Financial Management, Quality Management and Information Technology

III) 25 MCQ Questions on Part I & Part II

OR

Paper Two (Professional or Technical Posts)

I) Public Administration, Human Resources, and Financial Management related to the applicant’s field

II) A technical paper related to the Qualification subjects and profession of the post

III) 25 MCQ Questions on Part I & Part II

Paper two may be worth 100 marks for posts like Assistant or Associate Professors, Doctors Specialists such as Oncology, Nephrology, Medicine, Neuro, and Teaching.

The qualifying threshold for the descriptive examination will be 40% for each paper. The commission will call the qualifying candidates in the ratio of 5 candidates per post for all merit/regional quota posts for interviews.

The final merit list will be based on the aggregate of marks acquired in the descriptive examination and the interview.

For BS-20 and BS-21 Posts

The written test will be one paper with 100 marks each. An analysis paper or case study related to the field of the post will be held for all candidates.

The qualifying threshold for the written examination will be 50%

Candidates who qualify for the written test will be called for an interview to check their skills and professional abilities for the relevant post.

The final merit list will be the aggregate of marks acquired in the written test and the interview.