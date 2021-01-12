Should You Even Consider Buying the Oppo Reno 5 at PKR 59,999?

Oppo in the smartphones world is known for introducing cool camera tech along with decent specs. Their target consumer has always been a moderate smartphone user looking for a better camera performance for the price. And without any doubt, they were really doing good in the previous years in terms of securing good market share in Pakistan.

Oppo with its latest launched smartphone, the Reno 5 is looking to penetrate the upper mid-range segment of the smartphone market. They have priced it at PKR 59,999 here in Pakistan. Well, is that fair for what it offers? You need to figure that out for Yourself!

Main Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x

ROM: 128 GB UFS 2.1

Display: AMOLED 6.43″

Battery Capacity: 4310 MAh

Charging Tech: 50W Flash Charge

Rear Camera (Quad Setup): 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Mono Camera

Front Camera: 44MP

Reno 5 Performance Compared with the Competition!

Oppo Reno 5 comes with the Snapdragon 720G which a decent mid-range chipset but the competition literally offers more.

Consider the Mi 10T!

Xiaomi’s latest Upper Mid-ranger, that comes with the latest flagship killing specs. The Mi 10T comes with the latest and greatest 5G chipset by Qualcomm i.e. the Snapdragon 865, along with 6GB/8GBs of RAM and with an amazing screen refresh rate of 144hz starting at PKR 62,999. Moreover, it also has the UFS 3.1 built-in 128GBs of ROM which is more than twice as fast as the UFS 2.1 offered in the Reno 5 in terms of read & write speeds. Isn’t that a better deal if performance is your major selection criteria.

They both have a 64MP main camera sensor, that we believe delivers almost the same level of camera performance if not better. No matter what OPPO advertises, the Mi 10T crushes it in every single aspect of performance. Did you check out our smartphone awards of 2020? if no, check them out, we’ve ranked the Mi 10T the best upper mid-range smartphone of the year 2020.

Consider the Redmi Note 9 Pro!

Even if you think that the Snapdragon 720G is going to be enough for what you use your smartphone for, then why spend more on the Reno 5G, when the Redmi Note 9 Pro another smartphone by Xiaomi offers the same chipset and the almost same level of performance at a price of PKR 43,999?

Although the Oppo Reno 5 offers good charging tech, we still think that the 4310 MAh battery capacity isn’t actually enough considering the standard 5000 MAh battery capacity that we get in almost all other competitors.

Consider the Samsung Galaxy A71!

If you are brand conscious and you think you shouldn’t invest more in a Chinese brand, then the Samsung Galaxy A71 has been one of the best in class since its launch (a year ago). It comes with the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730, a highly efficient and capable mid-range processor with an amazing super AMOLED display. The A71 has an almost perfect customized Android experience thanks to Samsung’s One UI, which is a lot better than the Color OS found in the Oppo smartphones.

The Only Perk of the Oppo Reno 5 Over the Competition!

A 90 Hz AMOLED Display

Although we get 144hz refresh rate with the Mi 10T, we get an IPS LCD. Considering the Realme 7 Pro, we do get an AMOLED with almost all the features somewhat the same as the Reno 5, but we do not get a high refresh panel, it is only 60 Hz. Same is the case with the Samsung Galaxy A71, it isn’t 90 or 120Hz.

Let us know what you think about the Oppo’s Latest Entry the Reno 5? Is it worth buying over the competition at PKR 59,999?