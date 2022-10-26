Shutterstock and OpenAI team up to sell up AI-generated stock images. Shutterstock is one of the most popular stock image websites. It will generate the images using DALL-E. The company further claims it will compensate creators whose images are used to generate the images. DALL-E is one of the most popular AI art generators developed by OpenAI.

Shutterstock and OpenAI to Sell up AI-generated Stock Images

The company is planning to monetize AI artwork. For that reason, the company will establish a “Contributor Fund” to pay contributors when their images are used by DALL-E.

The DALL-E integration will be available sometime in the “coming months.” Crucially, Shutterstock will also ban AI-generated art that wasn’t produced through OpenAI’s platform. That will protect the companies’ business models. It will also ensure that Shutterstock can identify the content used and pay the producers accordingly. Payments will arrive every six months and include revenue from both training data and image royalties.

In an effort to protect the IP rights of its artists, photographers, and creators, Shutterstock continues to lead in developing policies and procedures and employs methods. The company also ensure that usage rights and proper licenses are secured for all featured content — including AI-generated content.

Shutterstock rival Getty Images has completely banned AI-made images over copyright concerns. The company is also using filters to stop that content from getting through. Google, meanwhile, is keeping its Image tool private until it can find a “responsible” way to make the system available to the public.

