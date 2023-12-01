SIFC-Led IT Delegation to Visit Qatar

Since its inception, the caretaker government has seemed active with regard to securing investments in various fields. In this regard, a delegation of top IT companies led by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of the government will visit Qatar from December 2 to 5, 2023, to discuss cooperation in the field of IT.

As per the source, over 35 IT companies, including SIFC, MoiTT, and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), will be part of the delegation. It will hold meetings with the top Qatari officials and IT companies and participate in the Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference to be held on December 3.

The guest speakers from the Pakistani side include the Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman PASHA Zohaib Khan, Chairman Brand & Global Outreach Jamil Goheer, CCO Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, and Secretary General PASHA Nadeem Aslam Malik. Senior officials from Qatar and heads of IT companies will also address the Pak-Qatar IT Conference.

The sources informed that MoiTT has used the services of the Pakistani Embassy through the Foreign Office to make this visit effective. Furthermore, B2B networking events have been lined up with a number of Qatari IT companies and government authorities.

It is the second visit of the Pakistani IT delegation to the GCC country after setting up SIFC. The delegation will instill confidence in the Qatari authorities regarding the IT capabilities of Pakistan. The delegation will discuss investment in Pakistan and providing facilities to Pakistani companies in Qatar.



