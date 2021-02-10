Signal app now offers ‘View Once’ feature

You have probably considered using the Signal messaging app if you really think about the safety of your data and your personal messages. Signal is open across platforms, is one of the few fully end-to-end secure messaging systems, and is frequently cited as the personal privacy and security standard bearer.

Signal provides consumers extra granularity, such as the option to make their messages self-destruct, to secure their messages. When ranking the best messaging apps on Android, Signal is one of the top privacy recommendations. Not only are your messages always encrypted end-to-end, but you can also do things like disappearing images or messages.

Signal developers have added an additional button to the Signal user interface to let users submit disappearing multimedia content that will allow users to label images or videos as view-once.

Your private content like images and videos will not be indefinitely stored in the conversation history of the sender or receiver when you send a ‘view-once’ media message. Mostly, journalists, leaders, and other people also use this app who would want their encrypted messages to vanish after they have accomplished their aim.

Signal app has made it easier to share new communities with your peers whether you are one of the its users who have downloaded Signal and are thinking of switching from Facebook or WhatsApp, so that you can switch your group chats from WhatsApp to Signal.