The instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is one of the most popular apps around the globe. The app lets you share text messages, photos, videos, files, documents, stickers, and even GIFs. There are several features that WhatsApp has introduced over the years, and this includes the ability to archive chats, mute groups, and even star important messages. But still, there are some features that are not available in the app. For instance, WhatsApp’s rival, Singal, has a Note to Self feature that let you make notes to yourself. WhatsApp although does not have this feature, but there are some ways by following them you can chat with yourself on WhatsApp.

Signal’s Note to Self Feature on WhatsApp: Here’s How to Chat with Yourself

Chatting with yourself on WhatsApp is useful for multiple reasons. It enables you to save links and videos of recipes, how-tos, or DIYs that you may want to go through later. As mentioned, this feature also lets you make shopping and to-do lists and share files across devices easily. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to chat with yourself on WhatsApp.

Method 1: Messaging Yourself on WhatsApp:

Follow these steps to begin chatting with yourself on WhatsApp.

Open any browser (Google Chrome, Firefox) on your phone or PC.

Type wa.me// in the address bar, followed by your phone number. Make sure you add your country code before entering your mobile number. For Pakistani users, it will be wa.me//92xxxxxxxxxx.

A window prompt will ask you to open WhatsApp. If you are on the phone, your WhatsApp will open up with your phone number displayed on top, alongside your profile picture. You can then begin chatting with yourself, add notes, or save photos and videos.

If you are on PC, then a new window will open up with a button that reads, “Continue to Chat”.

Click on that option and either WhatsApp Web or the WhatsApp desktop app will open up with your own chat shown. You can then begin chatting with yourself. This chat will then show up on your phone as well so you can access all the information across devices.

Method 1: The WhatsApp group method

Create a new WhatsApp group with yourself and any friend.

Remove your friend from the group by going to the group’s member settings.

Make a new name for the group, such as “Reminders”, “Favourites” or “Bookmarks,”. Pin it to the chat list for easy access.

