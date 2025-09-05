Silksong’s Release Breaks the Internet: Steam and Consoles Overwhelmed

On 4th September, Hollow Knight: Silksong went live, and within minutes, the global gaming ecosystem buckled. Steam, Nintendo’s eShop, the PlayStation Store, and even Microsoft’s digital marketplace were all knocked offline as millions rushed to buy the long-awaited sequel.

For nearly three hours, frustrated players swapped screenshots of error codes on social media. Some called it “ridiculous” that stores weren’t prepared, while others joked that Silksong had become “too powerful for the internet to handle”.

Indie Game, Blockbuster Chaos

The crash wasn’t caused by a sprawling AAA powerhouse backed by billions. Instead, it was the work of three developers from Adelaide, South Australia, Ari Gibson, William Pellen, and Jack Vine, alongside composer Christopher Larkin.

Their hand-drawn world of insect knights first charmed players back in 2017 with Hollow Knight, a game that snowballed from word-of-mouth buzz into a 15-million-copy cult classic. Now, seven years later, its sequel has gone beyond cult status; it’s rewriting the rules for indie games altogether.

Demand That Rivaled AAA Launches

Within just 30 minutes of going live, Steam reported over 100,000 active players, even while storefronts were still struggling to stabilize. Downdetector registered a surge of more than 3,700 outage reports as buyers flooded in.

Some digital retailers, including Humble Bundle, temporarily posted “unavailable” notices due to overwhelming demand before bringing the game back online.

The excitement was so intense that at least seven other studios delayed their own game launches in the past two weeks to avoid clashing with Silksong.

South Australia’s Global Export

The South Australian Film Corporation celebrated the moment as a win for local talent, posting:

This small-but-mighty team of developers from Adelaide is a true world-leading talent that exemplifies the creative excellence coming out of South Australia.

For many, Silksong’s launch is proof that indie studios no longer just compete with industry giants; they can completely dominate them.

What’s Next

As the dust settles from the chaos, Hollow Knight: Silksong is already being hailed as the indie game that broke the internet. It’s a story that goes beyond one title: an Australian trio turning a niche Metroidvania into a cultural phenomenon that forced the world’s biggest gaming platforms to their knees.

