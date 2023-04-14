Simon Doull Denies Indian Media Reports of Mental Torture in Pakistan

Simon Doull, who commentated during Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, faced massive criticism after he criticised Babar’s strike rate. He even received abusive comments in his inbox. He also shared one such comment on social media. By taking advantage of the situation, Indian media started spreading a ‘fake’ interview of Simon Doull about Babar Azam while quoting Geo News. But thankfully, Simon Doull denies Indian media reports claiming he was mentally tortured in Pakistan.
Twitter was taken by storm on Thursday evening after some Indian channels began to assert that Doull had termed his stay in Pakistan as “hell” due to threats from Babar fans. Immediately, cricket fans in India began to make the news viral, as Pakistani fans began to defend their country.
Simon Doull Denies Indian Media Reports Claiming He Was Mentally Tortured in Pakistan
It is worth mentioning here that Doull itself does not make such a statement regarding his stay in Pakistan. For further clarity on the matter, a UK-based sports reporter Saj Sadiq reached out to Doull.
According to Sadiq, Doull said he “absolutely loved” his stay in the country.
Taking to Twitter, Sadiq said: “Just spoke with Simon Doull. He denies reports quoting him as saying he was not allowed to go out in Pakistan as Babar Azam fans were waiting for him and that he stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. He says that he absolutely loved his time in Pakistan.”
Just spoke with Simon Doull. He denies reports quoting him as saying he was not allowed to go out in Pakistan as Babar Azam fans were waiting for him and that he stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. He says that he absolutely loved his time in Pakistan #Cricket
