SIMOSA Partners with Oladoc to Bring Quality Healthcare Content to Users

SIMOSA, has partnered with oladoc, a premier digital healthcare platform, to provide healthcare content to SIMOSA users and enhance their digital experience. This collaboration brings together SIMOSA’s extensive reach and user-friendly interface with oladoc’s expertise in digital healthcare, providing users with easy access to a wealth of informative and reliable healthcare content.

While commenting on the strategic partnership, Aamer Ejaz, President Digital Platforms at Jazz, said, “We are excited to partner with oladoc to bring high-quality healthcare content to our SIMOSA users. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering comprehensive lifestyle solutions to Pakistanis, and supports our new ServiceCo model, which aims to provide multiple services to our customers including healthcare. Our goal is to make SIMOSA a One-Stop App for everyday life, offering true value to our entire user base all across Pakistan.”

Abid Zuberi, CEO of oladoc at oladoc said, “Our partnership with SIMOSA is a strategic step toward fulfilling oladoc’s mission of making healthcare accessible, transparent, and affordable for everyone in Pakistan. By integrating with SIMOSA’s vast and engaged user base, we have the opportunity to reach millions of individuals with high-quality, verified medical insights. This collaboration will not only enhance the reliability of the health information available but also empower people to make more informed and confident decisions about their health and well-being.”

SIMOSA is a comprehensive SIM-care and digital lifestyle app that caters to the needs of digital users. It offers SIM-care features for multiple mobile operators as well as a bouquet of digital lifestyle features including MyWorld dashboard, food discounts, insurance, and now, curated healthcare content. With 18 million monthly active users, SIMOSA is Pakistan’s largest home-grown app, generating over 1 billion impressions every month. It stands out as the leading SIM-care and digital lifestyle platform in the region.

Also Read: Keytaab and Health Services Academy Host Groundbreaking Digital Healthcare Seminar