Sindh Announces to Distribute 2m Worth Ration Bags

On Tuesday, the Sindh government agreed to launch a mobile service in the province to ration out the needy and regular wagers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will produce a number which will be sent via SMS to everyone. All who need supplies of food should write down the number for the ration, and the committee will contact them.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the Chair held here at the Chief Minister House. Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Director-General Rangers (Sindh) Major-General Omar Bukhari and Corps 5 Brigadier Sami attended the meeting, an official statement said here Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, he emphasized the need to prioritize daily wagers and those earning from development set-ups, such as food stalls. “I want to formulate a method to help them,” he said.

Speaker Murtaza Wahab of the provincial government had said in a tweet that the Sindh chief minister, ministers, advisors, special assistants and all PPP MPAs would contribute their one-month salary to the fund.

A warehouse is being built for proper distribution of the ration bags. Every house will be assured to get one ration bag. In addition, houses which receive the ration will be numbered to prevent duplication. The ration will be distributed among needy upon proper inspection.