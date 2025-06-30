Sindh Bank selects PTCL to enhance Bank’s Digital Connectivity Infrastructure

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sindh Bank have signed an agreement for deployment of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) at 330 branches of Sindh Bank. SD-WAN is a smart way for businesses to manage internet and network connections across different locations. It helps make data travel faster, more securely, and at lower cost by using software instead of just hardware.

Syed Assad Ali Shah, Deputy CEO, Sindh Bank and Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G signed the agreement in the presence of Muhammad Anwaar Sheikh, President & CEO, Sindh Bank at a special ceremony recently held at Sindh Bank Head Office in Karachi. Also, present at the ceremony were Basharat Qureshi Group VP Enterprise, Sayyed Imran Bukhari, Group VP B2B Strategy, Umar Farooqi, Group Director Enterprise PTCL, Adnan Siddiqui, CIO Sindh Bank, Dilshad Hussian, CFO Sindh Bank and Syed Zeeshan ul Haq, Head Infrastructure Sindh Bank, were also present on the occasion, along with other senior officials.

PTCL is providing Sindh Bank with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and platform solutions that are equipped with latest technology & managed security.

During the signing ceremony, Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer PTCL & Ufone 4G said,

“We are pleased to sign an agreement with Sindh Bank to support them in fulfilling their business needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitalization effort across the country. Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions to the corporate sector that will further contribute towards the overall economic growth of the country.”

On the occasion, Muhammad Anwaar Sheikh, President & CEO Sindh Bank, said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with PTCL as our trusted partner for infrastructure platform solutions as a part of the Bank’s focus on adopting state-of-the-art and secure technology solutions for connectivity and digitalization. This partnership signifies a transformative step forward in the Bank’s approach to infrastructure, platforms and data management. By leveraging PTCL’s advanced infrastructure and telecommunications expertise, Sindh Bank aims to achieve an enhanced operating leverage, a stronger security and data protection posture, and reduced time-to-market of products and services as the Bank continues on its journey to offer a digitally enabled financial lifestyle for its customers and partners.”

PTCL and Sindh Bank place highest level commitment to provide best-in-class services to their customers across various industries in Pakistan. This agreement is part of the growth momentum in the diverse areas of ICT and Security Solutions, which is key to a digital banking eco-system in Pakistan.

