Sindh Bike Fuel Subsidy Portal Faces Hacking Attempts, Raises Concerns Over System Security

The Sindh government’s newly launched online portal for its motorcycle fuel subsidy program was temporarily taken offline following suspected hacking attempts, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the system was shut down as a precaution after multiple intrusion attempts were detected shortly after its launch. The portal has since been secured and brought back online.

The platform, introduced a day earlier, enables registered motorcyclists to apply for a monthly fuel subsidy of Rs. 2,000 by submitting their CNIC and banking details. However, many users reported being unable to access the system within hours of its rollout, pointing to early technical challenges.

Chawla stated that around 15,000 motorcycles have been registered under the scheme so far, with 3,000 applicants successfully completing the process. He added that payments have already been issued to 1,500 beneficiaries through Sindh Bank accounts.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the program is designed to benefit a much larger population, noting that nearly 6.7 million motorcycles are registered across Sindh.

The disruption has raised concerns about the platform’s ability to withstand cyber threats and manage large volumes of applications, particularly as the government expands the rollout of the subsidy program aimed at easing the burden of rising fuel costs.

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