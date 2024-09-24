Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah Directs Government Departments to Go Digital

In a significant move towards modernizing provincial governance, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah directed all government departments to transition to a fully digital system. The decision was made during an e-governance session chaired by the CM to facilitate administrative operations and improve service delivery across Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah’s Vision for a Digitally Empowered Sindh: Government Departments to Adopt E-Governance

The provincial IT secretary presented a blueprint for the suggested e-governance system during the session. The blueprint outlined plans for a comprehensive digital infrastructure. After approval by CM Sindh, the framework will serve as a foundation for digitizing all government departments and integrating Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices in different districts.

It is pertinent to mention that this initiative has already started in Sukkur. Moreover, the local DC office of Sukkur has already undergone digitization. The government has been closely monitoring its performance as a model for other districts to follow, ensuring the smooth adoption of the new system across the province.

According to CM Murad Ali Shah, digital transformation is crucial for promoting good governance, ensuring transparency, and enhancing accountability. Furthermore, he emphasized that technology will play a key role in reducing bureaucratic delays. Moreover, it will help in minimizing human error and enhancing public services. He stated:

“A digital governance system will not only enhance efficiency but will also ensure that services are delivered faster and more transparently”

Key Features of the E-Governance System

The new digital governance initiative will focus on the following key areas:

Digital Infrastructure : Setting a robust foundation to support online services, administrative functions, and data management across departments.

: Setting a robust foundation to support online services, administrative functions, and data management across departments. Process Automation : Automating routine tasks to decrease paperwork and minimize the chance of errors, greatly strengthening the efficiency of government operations.

: Automating routine tasks to decrease paperwork and minimize the chance of errors, greatly strengthening the efficiency of government operations. Transparency and Accountability : The new system will include digital tools to ensure transparent governance practices. Moreover, it will allow real-time monitoring of departmental activities.

: The new system will include digital tools to ensure transparent governance practices. Moreover, it will allow real-time monitoring of departmental activities. Citizen Engagement: Introduction of online platforms to facilitate public engagement, enabling citizens to provide feedback and actively participate in the governance process.

This initiative aligns with CM Murad Ali Shah’s vision to transform Sindh into a digitally empowered province. By embracing e-governance, the province can enhance public services, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and foster economic growth. The move will help the province position itself as a leader in digital innovation within Pakistan.

Check Out: Xiaomi Reveals Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Launch Date – PhoneWorld