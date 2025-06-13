The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has announced a temporary relaxation in the rules for transferring vehicle ownership. According to an official notification, the Sindh Excise Department has extended the deadline for the biometric verification of vehicles for two months. This means that from now until August 14, vehicle ownership in Sindh can be transferred without the seller needing to go through biometric verification.

Sindh Excise Department Extended the Deadline of Biometric Verification

Instead, the sellers can complete the vehicle transfer process using the seller’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) alone. This temporary measure will make the transfer process easier and more convenient for the public.

The decision comes as a relief to many vehicle owners and dealers who have faced delays and difficulties due to the biometric verification requirement. With this waiver, the authorities hope to streamline vehicle registration and transfers, reducing waiting times and easing the burden on both the public and excise department staff.

Officials from the department have stated that the move will surely facilitate citizens and improve the efficiency of services provided by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. However, they also clarified that this is a temporary relaxation. The biometric verification requirement will begin after August 14.

People looking to sell or buy vehicles during this period should take advantage of this opportunity to complete transfers without delays. The department has also urged all parties involved in the transfer process to ensure the accuracy of documents and to follow all other legal requirements during the transaction.

