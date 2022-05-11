In light of an alarming increase in street crime in the metropolitan city of Karachi, the Sindh cabinet approved a bill regarding the e-tagging of habitual criminals. The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, voted to allow the fastening of electronic devices to the bodies of habitual offenders for effective movement surveillance. Despite opposition from several cabinet members who claimed the proposal was a breach of human rights, the law got passed.

An ominous increase in street crimes in the city prompted the province’s senior officials to meet in February to devise a plan to deal with the situation and reverse the trend.

Sindh Govt Approves a Bill Regarding E-Tagging of Habitual Criminals

The Sindh Habitual Offenders’ Monitoring Bill 2022 was presented by the home department with the goal of ensuring effective monitoring of such offenders using modern technology. The law would help in reducing the threat of street crime, and ensure safer cities and neighborhoods in the province, with a focus on urban areas.

A single-unit device in the shape of an anklet or bracelet, comprised of a central processing unit with a global positioning system (GPS) and cellular technology, allows active, real-time, and continuous surveillance of offenders around the clock.

Furthermore, Section 4 of the draft law entails three-year imprisonment on the habitual criminal if he fails to follow the prescribed terms and conditions and inflicts a PKR 1 million penalty or three-year imprisonment in case of meddling with the electronic device.

