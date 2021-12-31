Sindh Govt Installs Biometric Machines in Colleges to Ensure Maximum Attendance

With the revolution in the IT industry, all the basic aspects of our lives are also getting digitalized. We have seen the e-education boom during covid when students were able to get an education while sitting at home without any physical interaction. No doubt, with the blend of Information Technology in different sectors, the overall process is getting smarter and intelligent. One such revolutionary step is taken by the Sindh education department who has installed biometric machines in Colleges to ensure maximum attendance.

Previously, this process was manual and teachers had to name calls in order to mark attendance. This process was not just time taking but was not transparent since most of the students answers attendance calls of their friends which resulted in the habit of bunking classes among many students who were later not able to perform well in examinations. This step will not only promote transparency but will also make students punctual who have the habit of coming late or bunking classes.

Biometric Machines for College students will reduce False Attendance Marking

Biometric attendance is used in offices these days for staff to ensure their attendance but for colleges, it is something new. Initially, it was decided to install biometric machines installed in 50 colleges inside Karachi but now 50 more colleges in other districts of Sindh will also get these machines installed.

While telling about this project, Director General Colleges, Rashid Hussain Mahar, revealed that the biometric system will be activated in 335 government colleges of Sindh and its control system will be placed at the Sindh Secretariat.

In this way, students’ education which was deferred due to the manual false attendance will be improved and this system will bring equality among all the students and eliminate errors that were previously witnessed with old attendance marking techniques.

