The Government of Sindh has brought great news for the automotive industry of the province. It has launched a vehicle registration number plate that is camera readable. These vehicle number plates were developed in collaboration with the National Radio Telecommunication (NRTC). The new number plates would assist in the tracking of the vehicle and collecting real-time data as they are camera readable.

Sindh Govt to Roll Out Camera Readable Vehicle Number Plates

The Director-General of the Excise and Taxation Department introduced the number of plates while addressing the meeting. The security features include the laser serial number identification, integrated laser marks, tracking chip, and radio frequency identification tags.

These new number plates have the graphic of Sindh’s monogram. The registration plates will be accessible to the residents of Sindh in November this year. Though, in the primary phase, the plates will be allotted to registered cars only. In the next phase, the registration plates will be available to the vehicles that fall under the transfer category, and in the final phase, everyone will be able to purchase them.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has urged the respective departments to keep the cost of the plates low so that everyone would be able to afford it. The base color of these plates would be white for the general public and green for the government-owned automobiles.

Prior to this, the Baluchistan and Punjab governments introduced new registration plates in collaboration with NRTC, and those plates were sold at PKR.1400/-.