Sindh High Court Reserves Dania Shah’s Bail Plea in Objectionable Video Case

In December last year, the FIA arrested Dania Shah, former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain in an obscene video leak case. I don’t think there is anyone out there who doesn’t know about it. Amir Liaquat Hussain’s daughter actually sought action from the FIA against Dania Shah for making obscene videos of her father viral on social media. As a result, the FIA cyber crime circle Karachi arrested the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, from Lodhran in the objectionable video leak case. It is worth mentioning here that Dania Shah challenged her arrest in the SHC in the video case on Jan 19 last month. She even stated in her petition that the FIA had illegally arrested her and it did not fulfill the legal requirements despite the submission of replies to the agency. According to the latest reports, Sindh High Court (SHC) reserved its verdict over Dania Shah’s bail plea in that particular case.

Dania Shah’s Bail Plea Reserved by SHC

Sindh High Court heard the bail application of the accused Dania Shah for uploading obscene videos of the late televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat on social media. The FIA ​​prosecutor accused Dania shah of making the videos and uploading them in order to make them viral. He stated:

"During the investigation, two numbers have been identified, from which the videos went viral."

The twist in this Amir Liaquat Video Case is that Dania Shah’s lawyer Liaqat Gabol stated in the court that the numbers that are being mentioned in the challan from which the viral videos were uploaded are not registered under the name of the accused Dania Shah. Moreover, the lawyer further stated that the allegations made by the prosecutor are baseless. He even said that Late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain never launched any complaints to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the objectionable video’s during his life.

Advocate Liaqat Gabol, lawyer of Dania shah accused Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua Aamir of pressurizing Dania Shah by being implicated in the case. He said:

"Dania is being victimized for seeking inheritance in deceased's property."

As a result, the court reserved its decision on Dania’s bail petition after hearing the arguments of both parties, however, the decision is likely to be announced today. Let’s see what comes next. Till then stay tuned.

