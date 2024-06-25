Sindh Police Arrests Karachi’s Facebook-Linked Robbery Gang

Recently, Sindh Police successfully arrested a gang of robbers in Karachi who used Facebook to procure weapons from Dera Adam Khel. The paramilitary forces and provincial police carried out a joint operation in Jannat Gul Town of Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area. They arrested three suspects named Jan Agha, Umeed Gul, alias Laghmani, and Abdul Rehman.

During the initial probe, the gang leader, Jan Agha, revealed that he often purchased weapons through Facebook for the gang’s criminal activities. He also confessed that he fled to Iran to evade arrest, but returned to Pakistan to continue his criminal operations. According to the Sindh police spokesperson, the suspects were involved in more than 300 street crimes across multiple neighborhoods of Karachi.

Moreover, the suspects also admitted to injuring more than three civilians by gunfire during these robberies. Jan Agha and his partners had previously been apprehended for numerous robbery incidents, as per the sources.

The police is conducting raids to capture other gang members. The apprehended suspects, along with recovered arms and ammunition, were remanded into police custody for further legal proceedings. The operation highlights the continued efforts of Sindh police and paramilitary forces to curb criminal activities in Karachi and bring perpetrators to justice.

Also read:

Beware! Fabookie Trojan Targets Facebook Accounts: How to Stay Safe