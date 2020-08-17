In Pakistan, fake academic records and bio-data are constantly being used to enter any job circle. It is evident from the recent probe carried out by the aviation ministry regarding fake licensing of PIA pilots. To counter this, the Sindh police have undertaken the task of launching an application for verifying the details of domestic servants in Karachi.

Sindh Police Plans to Roll Out an App for Verifying Domestic Workers’ Details

According to the police, the main purpose of designing this application is to protect citizens from “dubious elements” and saving them from hiring persons with criminal records. The step has been taken after the rise of multiple reports of the involvement of domestic servants in crimes, specifically in posh regions of the city.

While giving remarks on the matter, South District SSP Sheeraz Nazeer told that they would gather the data of domestic servants during the initial phase of preparing the launch. Further elaborating on the functionality of the app, the SSP said that citizens would be able to upload the record of a prospective domestic worker using the application, and if the domestic servant had a criminal record, a red tick would pop up on the screen.

Furthermore, the official showed hope that the initiative would result in “the crime graph going down,” and said that in the past, a number of incidents of domestic servants’ engagement in criminal activities had been reported. Along with that, the app can also be used for verifying the details of any tenant residing in Karachi.

Check out? Islamabad Police Plans to Install Hi-Tech Cameras at Every Checkpost