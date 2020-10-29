



Sindh Police Security Division has launched a web TV channel for raising awareness among the masses regarding law and order situation in the province. The division chief, Maqsood Ahmed Memon gave the executive order that led to the launch of the TV channel.

Sindh Police Rolls Out its Own Online TV Channel to Increase Awareness

on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Ahmed Memon said that the web TV will assist in propagating information and spread awareness regarding the contemporary security situation of law and order, traffic updates, and other programs related to policing. He supposes that this content will be effective in establishing coordination among the general public and the police.

Speaking of which, the online TV channel, in general, is anticipated to play an essential role in bridging the communication gap among police and the general public.

DIG Memon reiterated the need to upgrade the Sindh police and its remodelling as per the global standards. He remarked that the units that come under the area of the Security Division must be equipped with modern techniques and systems to keep the province safe from all sorts of crimes.

Furthermore, the police executive said that the police will also show and highlight their great work and integrated units of the Security Division and show public service messages. The channel can be accessed live by the public from this link. This is a good step taken by the Sindh Police and other provinces should also follow its footsteps to keep the general public more aware and intact.

Check out? Biometric Verification Becomes Mandatory For Car Buyers in the Province: Sindh Govt