Sindh Starts registering Electric Vehicles

The huge population in Pakistan is shifting to electric vehicles. Keeping in view the growing demand in the province, Sindh has started the registration of electric vehicles and motorcycles. This news was announced by Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar. Registering electric vehicles was very important as previously the owners of electric vehicles were facing a lot of issues related to the registration of these vehicles which caused a long delay in registering electric cars and motorbikes.

The surge in buying of electric cars was witnessed when the PTI government announced Pakistan’s first five-year Electric Vehicle (EV) policy last year in December. This policy was introduced in order to facilitate the auto industry in meeting the international standards of production and supply of electric vehicles.

This policy targeted the growing electric vehicle market that has a 30% and 90% share in passage vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040, respectively. Soon after this electric vehicle policy, the 2020-25 policy was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, made in Pakistan electric motorcycles were introduced which were less expensive. A Pakistani company named Jolta Electric has manufactured the E-bike, which is available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike.

Jolta has revealed that the electric bike can be charged overnight and it does not have any clutch or gear. The maintaince cost of the bike is also low and is energy efficient.

Starting with Jolta. it is expected that other big brands will also follow its footprints and come up with amazing electric vehicles with made in Pakistan tag.

Also Read: Toyota Lobbying Congress to Slow the Shift to Electric Vehicles