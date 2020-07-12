Sindh Super Night Offer Gives You 5GB data for One Day
Jazz has introduced an offer for its user in Sindh. Sindh Super Night Offer Gives You 5GB data for One Day. This offer is only available for the users in Sindh. Moreover, users will be able to use 5GB data from 11PM to 9 AM. Also, the offer costs quite low. You only need Rs. 8 incl. tax to get this offer.
Offered Incentives:
After subscribing to this offer, users will get
- 5 GB data From 11 PM to 9 AM
How to Avail the Offer:
- To get the offer you need to dial *773#
Price:
- Users in Sindh can avail this offer in just Rs. 8 incl. tax
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one day only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Data Incentives are only available between 11 PM – 9 AM, for one day
- Bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
