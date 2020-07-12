Jazz has introduced an offer for its user in Sindh. Sindh Super Night Offer Gives You 5GB data for One Day. This offer is only available for the users in Sindh. Moreover, users will be able to use 5GB data from 11PM to 9 AM. Also, the offer costs quite low. You only need Rs. 8 incl. tax to get this offer.

Offered Incentives:

After subscribing to this offer, users will get

5 GB data From 11 PM to 9 AM

How to Avail the Offer:

To get the offer you need to dial *773#

Price:

Users in Sindh can avail this offer in just Rs. 8 incl. tax

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only.

Terms and Conditions: